Chiefs DB Will Parks fined for illegal block vs. 49ers

A pair of Kansas City Chiefs players caught fines for plays during preseason Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. One of those players was the first to receive a fine under the NFL’s expanded low block rule.

Had you never read the newly implemented rule, this would have looked like a normal football play that you’ve probably seen dozens of times. 49ers offensive guard Aaron Banks was pulling to the right side of the offensive line and Chiefs DB Will Parks went low to block him in order to keep his leverage. The expanded rule doesn’t allow for offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs to block low when contact occurs beyond five yards and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.

Here’s a look at the play:

First call for an illegal low block. This is a foul as it is illegal for a player to block low more than 2 yds outside the tackle or more than 5 yds either side of the line of scrimmage. Audio has @timryan99 discussing the problems for the DB. Not sure what he is supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/sC4vc1tS9O — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) August 15, 2021

This is tough on defensive backs, who are at a huge size disadvantage when offensive linemen are heading at them with a full head of steam. In the past, it has been considered a smart football play for them to go low rather than get barreled over. Now, the league believes it’s too dangerous and puts offensive and defensive players at unnecessary risk of injury.

Parks was fined $5,500 against his game check for this penalty per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs S Will Parks $5,500 for a low block in last week’s preseason game. The first player penalized and now fined under the NFL’s new rule regarding such plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

You’re going to see a lot more outside runs in the NFL this season with pulling linemen getting two yards outside the offensive tackle. It’s going to be really tough for defenses to stop because of that natural size advantage that offensive linemen have over defensive backs. If officials throw the flag frequently, it’s going to extend a lot of offensive drives this year.

The other fine for the Chiefs wasn’t quite as severe. Darwin Thompson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a tough run, was fined $4,900 for what the NFL considered “headbutting” a 49ers player per Pelissero.

A couple other fines from last week’s preseason games:#Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson $4,900 for headbutting a #49ers player after a run. #Bills DE Efe Obada $6,944 for a low hit on #Lions QB Tim Boyle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

