Chiefs DB Justin Reid was a special guest at the 108th Indianapolis 500

The offseason activities are far from slowing down for Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Less than a week after being crowned the top chess player in the NFL, the veteran leader in the secondary showed his appreciation for the race track during Memorial Day weekend.

Reid attended the 108th Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The iconic event from the IndyCar series showcases the best drivers in the world, and the Chiefs star was amongst some of the top names in sports and entertainment taking part in the spectacle.

Reid took the time to post his view of the festivities from the track on Instagram.

Joining him in attendance were National Anthem singer Jordin Sparks, American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, who sang “God Bless America,” grand marshal Dylan Sprouse, and baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, who served as the honorary pace car driver. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s X account posted Reid joining the crew for a photo before the race.

The race ended with Josef Newgarden of Team Penske winning his second consecutive Indy 500. Reid and the Chiefs can relate to being back-to-back champions as his off-season marches on before the next OTAs session.

