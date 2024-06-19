Chiefs DB Justin Reid opens up about his expanded role on kickoffs

Every NFL general manager wants to see versatility in players. The Kansas City Chiefs will count on veteran safety Justin Reid’s specific ability, as his kicking leg is ready to be front and center this season.

Reid recently appeared as a guest on Yote House Media’s “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. He discussed his expanded role on special teams handling more kickoffs due to the new rule starting this season.

“We might have added some time to my career. You might’ve extended my show a couple (of) years,” said Reid. “The earning window is huge with this. When I’m done being the starting guy on safety, I can turn into that rotational third safety and also be a kickoff specialist.”

The change in kickoff format will require more physicality from the kicker, opening the door for the versatile Reid.

“The whole dynamic of hang time has completely flipped. Normally, on kickoff, kickers are great at trying to have a four-second hang time to give guys time to get down the field, but now you’re trying to keep the ball as low as possible while still in play. You’re trying to get it to hit the ground because when the ball hits the ground, that’s now your hang time.” said Reid. “Guys can take off at that point and however much time it takes the returner to pick up the ball, that’s them wasting time. So that whole dynamic has just completely flipped on his head. It’s a different kick, it’s a different style, it’s a lot more aggressive trying to hit the low ball… So I think that the style of kicks you see from the get-go will just be different.”

The veteran safety further explained the importance of having the kicker in heavy pursuit of potential returners more than ever before and changing the role dynamic.

“The amount of plays that can be broken. When you have special talents like a Tyreek or some of these other explosive returners, there’s an open gap somewhere on that field. They have ten blockers, and we have ten attackers, but everybody has two shoulders, so there’s an open gap somewhere. And the advantage for us is that if I’m doing the job ––which is what we’re planning on doing–– then I can fill that last gap, so it makes it a little bit easier that nobody needs to win two gaps.” said Reid. “Of course, you’re going to try and always arm over and win across at late, but it’s a little bit more comfortable knowing that you are responsible for one gap instead of every person on the field trying to two-gap and hoping the returner doesn’t find that last open gap.”

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub mentioned the strong likelihood of Reid as the solution to the new rule change. The statement also presented questions surrounding the value of Harrison Butker moving forward, but Reid immediately shot it down.

“No –– we’re in a great place with it. Although I know he can make some tackles, I think that he’s excited to preserve himself, and we can use him where we really need him, which is in those fourth-quarter situations to go nail a 60-yard field goal and win the game,” said Reid. “It would be devastating to try and trot a guy out there who’s feeling nicked up from making a tackle in the second quarter.”

The execution of the kickoffs will be a must-see moment this season as teams adjust to the changes. Reid’s presence will influence how other teams build their rosters to accommodate the new kickoff formation.

