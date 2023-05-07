Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner prepared to play any position on defense, special teams

The start of the rookie minicamp is a milestone moment for every rookie in the NFL as they officially suit up as a professional football player. It has only been a week since the NFL draft concluded, and coaches are getting their first looks at their rookie class.

The Kansas City Chiefs noticed great potential in Chamarri Conner as a do-everything player for their defense. Conner was a fourth-round pick that the Chiefs traded up to acquire, valuing his versatility in different formations. Conner spoke about his willingness to play various roles for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during Saturday’s press conference.

“I think I’m pretty much going to be moving around a little bit, but the different safety spots,” said Conner. “I think it’s really interchangeable; I’m just going to be kind of moving around.”

Conner has shown the ability to play any role in the secondary, at times even playing linebacker while starring at Virginia Tech. He collected 207 tackles and four interceptions during his college career, proving that he could handle tight ends, while also maintaining the speed to cover receivers. As the NFL continues to evolve with the tight end position, he can be viewed as a useful weapon against some of the game’s best.

He’s also shown that he’s willing to put in the work on special teams.

“I’m big on special teams,” said Conner. “I’ve always been big on special teams. Coming from Virginia Tech, it’s something that we emphasize day in and day out, we know it’s a big part of the game. So, I’ve always been locked in on special teams.”

In 2021, Conner said he recorded his best play on special teams. He blocked a field goal and one of his teammates was able to recover it and take it the other way for a score. Plays like that will certainly endear the rookie to special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

The ability and willingness to wear multiple hats is never a bad thing for a rookie.

