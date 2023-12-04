Chiefs DB Bryan Cook carted off field vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs’ secondary was dealt a crushing blow on Sunday Night Football in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers when starting safety Bryan Cook was carted off the field in the third quarter. His status is questionable.

Bryan Cook is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/BPbc567vkw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2023

Cook suffered a lower-body injury on what seemed to be a routine play on Green Bay’s first drive of the second half. The game has been defined by injuries to Chiefs starters after linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Donovan Smith exited the game in the first half.

Veteran safety Mike Edwards entered the game after Cook’s injury and will play next to veteran Justin Reid on the back end of Kansas City’s defense

With so many contributors on the sideline, a second-half comeback seems unlikely, but as long as Patrick Mahomes remains under center, the Chiefs have a chance to make something special happen.

Expect Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo to make some serious adjustments to compensate for the immense losses Kansas City has suffered in this game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire