The Chiefs are cutting quarterback Kyle Shurmur, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

It leaves Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta'amu in the team’s quarterbacks room.

Shurmur, the son of former Giants head coach and current Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt last spring. He signed with the Chiefs, who waived him out of the preseason.

Shurmur re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

He spent a week on the active roster after Mahomes was injured. The Chiefs waived Shurmur when Henne returned from injured reserve Nov. 2.

Chiefs cutting Kyle Shurmur, giving Jordan Ta’amu a chance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk