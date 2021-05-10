Tight end Sean Culkin said earlier this year that he planned to convert his entire salary into Bitcoin, but he’s going to need to find a new job in order to pull that off.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have released Culkin. He had been set to make $920,000 after signing a reserve/future contract with the team early this year.

Culkin played one game for the Ravens last season and 18 games for the Chargers over the previous three years. He has two catches for 36 yards over his entire career.

The Chiefs drafted Noah Gray in the fifth round and also have Nick Keizer, Blake Bell, and Evan Baylis behind Travis Kelce on the depth chart.

Chiefs cut Sean Culkin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk