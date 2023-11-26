Chiefs cut Raiders' lead to 14-7 on Isiah Pacheco's run
It took the Chiefs three drives, but they finally put a scoring drive together.
Kansas City went 71 yards in 12 plays, with Isiah Pacheco scoring on a 1-yard run on third-and-goal. It cut the Raiders' lead to 14-7.
The Chiefs had only seven plays and 13 yards on their first two drives.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 8-of-12 for 64 yards, with drops again an issue for the Chiefs. Skyy Moore has two catches for 29 yards.
Pacheco has five touches for 6 yards.