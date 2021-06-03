After just a month in Kansas City, veteran linebacker Kamalei Correa is on the way out.

The Chiefs have released Correa, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old Correa originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016. Just before the 2018 season he was traded the Titans, and during the 2020 season he was traded to the Jaguars.

Now Correa will hit free agency and see if he can find another team, one where he’ll last more than a month.

Chiefs cut Kamalei Correa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk