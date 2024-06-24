Chiefs cut Isaiah Buggs

After multiple off-field issues this year, Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is on the way out in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have informed Buggs that they're releasing him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Buggs was charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the apartment occupied by the mother of his child, and dragged her down the stairs. Weeks earlier, Buggs was arrested in an animal cruelty case.

The 27-year-old Buggs was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Steelers who has also played for the Raiders and Lions. He spent the end of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with them after the season. He'll now be a free agent, and the specter of an NFL suspension or placement on the commissioner's exempt list makes it a long shot that any team will sign him any time soon.

By cutting Buggs, the Chiefs are taking a stronger stand than they have taken with wide receiver Rashee Rice, who remains on the team despite his own multiple off-field issues this offseason.