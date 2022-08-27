NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league.

The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason.

The Chiefs released tackle Roderick Johnson and waived quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose.

Kansas City is now down to 75 players on its roster.

We’re tracking all the cuts on our NFL 53-man roster cutdown tracker.

Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk