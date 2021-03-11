Chiefs cut Eric Fisher, Mitch Schwartz who could interest Bears

Two top-tier tackles cut by Chiefs now on Bears radar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to multiple reports, the Bears will be on the market for a new right tackle as Ryan Pace has decided not to pick up Bobby Massie’s option. While that initially seemed like a tall task to accomplish on a budget — while also trying to find a starting quarterback — two new options have reportedly hit the market.

And so now, on the same morning, the Chiefs’ longtime starting offensive tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both have been officially released. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

Eric Fisher has been a dominant left tackle for the Chiefs pretty much ever since Kansas City drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft. Normally a guy like Fisher wouldn’t hit the free agent market at this point in his career, and if he did, he would fetch a hefty contract — something probably out of the Bears’ price range. But Fisher suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game, not even two months ago. That could dampen the interest for an otherwise outstanding player.

In addition, the Chiefs released right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. Like Fisher, Schwartz is one of the best right tackles in the game, when healthy. He signed with the Chiefs in 2016 and since then was named to one All-Pro First Team and three All-Pro Second Teams. Also like Fisher, Schwartz is coming off an injury. He missed 10 games with a back injury last season, and underwent surgery in late February. However before 2020, Schwartz had never missed a game in his eight previous seasons.

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!