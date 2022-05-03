Chiefs cut Chris Finke

The Chiefs drafted Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and signed Clemson receiver Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent. That was not good news for the receivers at the bottom of the team’s depth chart.

The Chiefs waived receiver Chris Finke on Tuesday. He signed a futures deal with the team in January after spending some time with the team last summer.

Finke went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers as a college free agent. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.

