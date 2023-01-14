Chiefs currently projected to receive 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have played compensatory pick formula well during the past offseason.

The latest compensatory pick projections from Over The Cap’s Nick Korte have Kansas City earning three compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft. The Chiefs, of course, traded away the compensatory pick they had remaining from the Bears hiring Ryan Poles as general manager. That pick now belongs to the New York Giants, who received it as compensation in the Kadarius Toney trade.

This is also before any potential additional compensatory picks related to the NFL’s rules on hiring minority coaches or front-office members. If Eric Bieniemy were to finally get a head coaching job this offseason, the Chiefs would get additional third-round comp picks in the 2023 NFL draft and the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Korte’s projections, the Chiefs had six qualifying free agents lost and just three qualifying free agents gained in 2022. Compensatory picks that would have been earned from losses of CB Charvarius Ward (49ers), C Austin Blythe (Seahawks) and DE Melvin Ingram (Dolphins) were canceled out by additions of S Justin Reid, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The contracts, consistent play and performances of Bears WR Byron Pringle, Packers DT Jarran Reed and Lions CB Mike Hughes have the Chiefs set to earn three compensatory picks in 2023. Pringle is set to earn Kansas City a sixth-round compensatory pick and Hughes is set to earn them a seventh-rounder. Reed originally was slated to earn the team a seventh-round comp pick, but an incentive earned for playing at least 65% of the defensive snaps in Green Bay has that upgraded to a projected sixth-round draft pick for the Chiefs.

That leaves the Chiefs with the following 12 projected picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick ??

Round 2, Pick ??

Round 3, Pick ??

Round 4, Pick ??

Round 4, Pick ?? (via MIA for Tyreek Hill)

Round 5, Pick ??

Round 6, Pick ?? (KC or MIA, whichever wasn’t traded to NYG for Kadarius Toney)

Round 6, Pick ?? (Comp pick for Byron Pringle)

Round 6, Pick ?? (Comp pick for Jarran Reed)

Round 7, Pick ??

Round 7, Pick ?? (Comp pick for Mike Hughes)

Round 7, Pick ?? (Conditional pick from ATL for Rashad Fenton. Pick may or may not transfer).

