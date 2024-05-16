Chiefs ‘crush’ opponents in creative 2024 schedule reveal

The Kansas City Chiefs have crushed opponents on their path to wins in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII, and decided to use a hydraulic press to reveal their 2024 schedule on Wednesday evening.

Though their first two matchups of the season were revealed earlier this week, and news broke about their Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this morning, the rest of Kansas City’s schedule wasn’t made public.

On Twitter, the Chiefs posted a video of items representing their 2024 opponents being crushed by the hydraulic press as a creative way to release their schedule.

Check out the unique video below:

In honor of crushing it last season, we’re revealing our 2024 schedule by… well, you know. pic.twitter.com/hVpI4GQNlN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2024

Despite the extreme difficulty of its 2024 schedule, Kansas City has plenty of reasons to be confident heading into its Super Bowl defense campaign next season.

General manager Brett Veach has revamped the Chiefs’ receiving corps, and with many of the team’s key players returning for a chance to three-peat as champions, the sky remains the limit for Kansas City.

