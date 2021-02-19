How Chiefs can create salary-cap space without releasing players

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have to make a bunch of sweeping changes to the roster in order to get under the 2021 salary cap number. They do have some cap casualties to consider, but they also have a number of other ways to create the cap space that they need for 2021.

Right now, the final salary cap number for 2021 hasn’t been set. The floor, however, has been pushed to $180 million. At that number, the Chiefs would be around $23.1 million over the salary cap. Here’s a look at four of the moves the Chiefs can make to create that cap space and more without cutting any players:

Convert a portion of Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere and the salary cap is only expected to continue to go up from here with new TV deals on the horizon. The Chiefs can afford to restructure a portion of Mahomes' $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus this year. The team has to be careful here, though. Converting too much will raise Mahomes' cap hit significantly in the years to come. His hit in 2022 is already over $30 million. If the Chiefs keep the number low, around $6 million, they'd only see a slight jump in cap hit spread over the life of Mahomes' contract and they'd save just under $5 million.

Extend DB Tyrann Mathieu

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Right at the top of my list of potential cuts was Tyrann Mathieu and that drew the ire of Chiefs Kingdom. The truth is that Mathieu can save the most money of any player if he were to be released, but he was one of the best defenders in Kansas City this past season. You don't want to move on from that type of player unless absolutely necessary. The likeliest scenario is that Mathieu will be extended on a multi-year deal this offseason. A two-year extension could help you spread out his cap charge and you could save around $10 million against the cap in 2021 rather easily.

Convert a portion of Chris Jones' roster bonus

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones has a contract that could be traded, but given the state of the pass rush in Kansas City, the offer would have to be overwhelming for the team to even consider it. Jones also happens to have the second-largest roster bonus on the team in 2021, with a whopping $20 million due. That's money that can easily be converted and spread out through the life of his contract. Keeping the number smaller is also the smart play here. Let's say the Chiefs convert $8 million of the roster bonus to a signing bonus. That would allow the team to save around $5 million against the salary cap and it'd raise his cap hit by about $2.5 million in each consecutive year.

Convert a portion of Travis Kelce's roster bonus

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a bit of a no-brainer for the front office. Travis Kelce is under contract through 2024, which means spreading his $7.75 million in roster bonus throughout the life of his contract will be easy for the Chiefs to stomach. He can save Kansas City just over $6.2 million cap space in 2021 if he were to agree to a contract restructure.

Where are we after those four moves?

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

So where would the Chiefs stand after making these four moves?

Mahomes' restructure saves $4.8 million

Mathieu's extension saves $10.1 million

Jones' restructure saves $5.3 million

Kelce's restructure saves $6.2 million

That brings our total savings to $26.3 million, giving the Chiefs $3.3 million in salary-cap space for the 2021 season. They'd be within salary cap compliance, though not exactly flush with money for spending. Keep in mind this is based on a $180 million dollar salary cap and the number is almost certain to be higher. The closer it gets to $185 million, the better off Kansas City will be. The team also will have another cost-saving measure they can consider that I didn't mention as our moves already brought the team under the cap. Restructuring Tyreek Hill's $11 million roster bonus and converting a portion of it to a signing bonus could save the Chiefs even more. Additionally, we didn't make any decisions with four players on our potential cap casualty list. Guys like Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, who carry two of the biggest salary cap charges on the team in 2021, could be extended, traded, or cut. They could get the team back into the green and to a point where they could actually go out and re-sign some of their own players and some key free agents. [vertical-gallery id=88662]

