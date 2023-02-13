Chiefs could start the season with a Super Bowl rematch

The Chiefs have won the final game of the 2022 season. Which means they’ll host the first game of the 2023 season.

One of their nine home opponents is the Eagles.

Seven years ago, the Broncos hosted the Panthers to start the season, after beating Carolina to win the prior Super Bowl.

Other home opponents for the Chiefs (beyond the usual three AFC West foes) include the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Bears.

So, yeah, there are some great options. The best would be the Eagles in Kansas City to get things rolling on Thursday night, September 7.

One quick footnote. The Royals host a game that afternoon, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. Presumably, that won’t keep the Chiefs from playing at the stadium on the other side of the parking lot that night.

