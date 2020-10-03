Chiefs could play marathon schedule if Week 4 vs. Patriots is played on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs could be forced to play a marathon of a schedule in light of the postponement of Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots.

The NFL has targeted a Monday or Tuesday night rescheduling for the Week 4 tilt between the Patriots and the Chiefs according to their press release. This comes with the assumption that there are no more positive tests between now and then. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has since reported that Tuesday is the more likely scenario for the rescheduling of this game.

If the game is played on Tuesday, the Chiefs would play a total of three games in the span of 10 days. Here is what the schedule would look like for Kansas City:

Tuesday, Oct. 6 vs. Patriots

Four days rest

Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Raiders

Three days rest

Thursday, Oct. 15 at Bills

Obviously, the concern for the Chiefs would then become players having adequate time between games to rehab and recover. It’s tough as it is playing two games on a short week, but three games in such a short span could be dangerous. The only thing that might help in this scenario would be that the first two games take place at Arrowhead Stadium, so the team won’t have to waste any time on travel days.

It doesn’t seem likely that the NFL would reschedule any of the other games even in light of this news. If they see it as a problem, it’s possible they could push the Week 6 game between the Bills and Chiefs to Sunday. The determining factor in all of this, however, is whether Kansas City or New England turn up additional positive tests in the coming days.