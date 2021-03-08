Chiefs could learn news on NFL’s 2021 salary cap number as early as today

NFL teams have a general idea of what the 2021 salary cap will be, but they’re still awaiting official word from the league on a final number.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 2021 salary cap number could be revealed as early as today. However, if the number is not revealed today, we could see a situation like the one that played out in the 2020 offseason. The NFL, of course, pushed back the deadline for the franchise tag, not once, but twice the last offseason due to negotiations with the NFLPA over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. That actually proved to be beneficial with the Chiefs when it came to negotiating with DT Chris Jones on a long-term extension.

Now, the NFL and the NFLPA are working hard toward agreeing on a number for the salary cap in the 2021 NFL season. They already agreed to raise the floor on the 2021 salary cap from $175 million to $180 million. Teams are expecting somewhere over $180 million in salary-cap space for the 2021 season, but one thing currently holding up negotiations is the NFL’s pending TV deals per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Per sources: NFL and NFLPA continue to work to finalize 2021 salary cap number. Union prefers to wait until TV deals are finalized. Due to this uncertainty, there are discussions about pushing back Tuesday’s deadline for teams to use franchise tag. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 8, 2021

The TV money could push the 2021 salary cap higher than projected as the NFLPA seeks to get the best deal for its constituents. They want to ensure that all players get a chance to play next season. The larger the salary cap number, the better the chance that actually happens.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has explained that he has a number of “different roadmaps” for navigating the 2021 offseason as it relates to the salary cap. So far the Chiefs haven’t made any moves to free up cap space as they await confirmation on a final salary cap number. Veach has also indicated that a number of the moves the team will make to get under the salary cap will be with a flick of the pen. As he plans to restructure a number of contracts, converting bonus money to create cap space.

Right now, Veach seems to be taking the measured approach and is waiting for all the cards to be on the table before he reveals his hand. Once the NFL and NFLPA agree on that final salary cap number for 2021, you can expect a lot more activity for the Chiefs and the rest of the league.

