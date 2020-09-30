Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffers broken collarbone

The Chiefs weren’t deep at cornerback to begin with, and now they’re even thinner.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone in Monday’s win over the Ravens.

Sneed, their 2020 fourth-rounder from Louisiana Tech, has two interceptions already.

The Chiefs are still a week away from getting Bashaud Breeland back from his suspension, and Charvarius Ward broke his hand in the opener but is continuing to play.

