Chiefs corner Keith Reaser carted off, team fears Achilles tear

Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser was carted off the practice field this morning, and the early indications are not positive.

According to Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it looked like Reaser suffered a torn Achilles.

Reaser spent most of 2017 on the Chiefs practice squad and was released last season with an injury settlement.

He played for Orlando in the AAF, and had three interceptions in eight games before the league folded.

A former fifth-round pick of the 49ers, Reaser has played in 38 games.