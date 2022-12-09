Here’s what Chiefs coordinators are saying about Broncos ahead of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) are preparing to face the Denver Broncos (3-9) for the first time this season. They’re seeking their 14th consecutive win against the Broncos and one of the things that have enabled the Chiefs to have such success is the time they spend studying AFC West opponents.

Kansas City’s coordinators spoke to the media on Thursday, weighing in on some of what they’ve seen from Denver through 12 games this season. The overarching takeaway from the coaching staff: Don’t let their record fool you.

Steve Spagnuolo on Broncos offense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, he – listen we’re always digging into all of it, right? And I think there’s enough really good plays on there for us to be concerned about another quarterback that can play really good. I think he’s really good at throwing the deep ball. I know he wants to throw it. I mean it’s something we’ve got to be concerned about. It’s something we can’t allow. When we limit explosive pass plays usually points allowed turns out pretty good, so we got a great deal of respect for the player that we know he is.”

Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense has never faced Russell Wilson before. Back in 2018, Bob Sutton’s defense surrendered 38 points to Wilson and the Seahawks, leading to a late-season loss for Kansas City. Despite Wilson’s struggles with the Broncos this season, Spagnuolo is giving him his flowers as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. One of his strengths throughout his career has been throwing the deep ball outside the numbers and they’re certainly going to try and limit those plays.

Eric Bieniemy on Broncos defense

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

“Every week it starts up front. Those guys do a heck of a job and they’re showing up on tape. Every week it starts up front, their D-line is playing hard, they’re playing fast. Those two interior guys – the Jones brothers (Broncos DE Dre’Mont Jones and DT D.J. Jones) – they’re doing a hell of a job. (Broncos OLB Baron) Browning, number 53 (Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper) – they got some guys. (Broncos DL Mike) Purcell’s doing his thing. The backers – (Broncos ILB) Josey (Jewell), 47 and 49 (Broncos ILB Alex Singleton). And hell, their secondary – (Broncos S) Justin Simmons, (Broncos S) Kareem Jackson. The nickel, number 21 (K’Waun Williams) – it’s a shame I can’t think of his name. But then, they got a rookie out there (Broncos CB Damarri Mathis) – I think the kid is from (Pittsburgh) – that’s playing. They’re very good. Ok? They show up on tape for all the right reasons. So although they are struggling, they’re still the Denver Broncos. They’re one of those teams that we know that has a great idea and feel for what we do, so it’s our job to make sure that we’re not taking anything for granted. I can (not) care less for what their record shows. I do know this, when you look at them defensively, they’re playing championship football. And it’s our job to make sure that our guys are ready and plugged in. They need to go out and perform.”

Eric Bieniemy is going to have his hands full with the Denver defense on Sunday because they’re the best part of this team. As he says, they’re playing “championship football.” There’s little surprise that he’s focused on OLBs Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper because they have the type of speed that can frustrate both Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie. Patrick Mahomes will need to have that internal clock going against this group or he could end up taking some sacks.

Dave Toub on Broncos' special teams

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, they’re a solid unit. They’ve got a really good punt returner. I mean I’m really, really very impressed with him. He’s (Broncos WR Montrell Washington) a rookie and he’s hard to tackle (laughs). He’s got a lot of courage, he catches the ball in a crowd, he’s a spinner and he’s just really good after the catch. He does kickoff return, too, so he’s a guy we have to deal with.”

Perhaps a little coaching envy from Dave Toub here? His unit has struggled quite a bit this season from its highest-paid player Harrison Butker down to the practice squad players elevated on a weekly basis. One area that has particularly been a problem for Kansas City is the punt return unit and Broncos rookie Montrell Washington has 27 returns for 227 yards this season.

