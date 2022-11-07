The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before.

Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, which is the biggest differential between two teams in NFL history.

The previous record was set in 2009, when the Patriots beat the Titans 59-0. In that game, New England completed 38 passes (29 by Tom Brady and nine by Brian Hoyer) while Tennessee completed two (both by Kerry Collins).

Despite the huge discrepancy in quarterback play, the Titans managed to play a close game with the Chiefs before eventually losing 20-17 in overtime. It’s to the Titans’ credit that they made it a competitive game, even though Willis isn’t ready to play a shootout with Mahomes.

Chiefs completed 38 more passes than Titans, unprecedented in NFL history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk