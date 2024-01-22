Chiefs complain about lack of hot water, snowballs after win vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs’ hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday night was decided by just three points.

In Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever road playoff game, the Chiefs marched into Buffalo with a chip on their shoulders and delivered a remarkable performance to beat the Bills against seemingly all odds.

Not all was well after their victory, though, as players from both sides of the ball had complaints about a lack of hot water in the locker room and fan behavior at Highmark Stadium after the game.

First, offensive lineman Donovan Smith took to Twitter to inform fans that Kansas City’s showers weren’t working properly.

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

Then, defensive back Jaylen Watson posted about snowballs that were thrown at him during the matchup by Buffalo’s fans.

Never got hit wit so many snowballs in my life very classy GG tho🖤🎢 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) January 22, 2024

Watson wasn’t the only Chief to be pelted by Bills Mafia, either. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit by snowballs as he trotted off the field to greet fans.

Rogue Eagles fans in Buffalo throwing snowballs at Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/j6KQpec1EV — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 22, 2024

Clearly, frustrations in Western New York boiled over after Buffalo’s crushing defeat at the hands of Kansas City. The league’s response to the tense postgame occurrences may be something for fans to keep their eyes on ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game next week.

