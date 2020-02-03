Chiefs come back to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20

The Chiefs just don’t get comfortable in the playoffs until they’re down by double digits.

That’s the only conclusion to draw from Super Bowl LIV. For the third time this postseason the Chiefs fell behind by at least 10 points and for the third time this postseason they won the game by double digits anyway.

The 31-20 win is the second Super Bowl title in franchise history and their first since Super Bowl IV.

Patrick Mahomes hit Damien Williams for a five-yard score to put the Chiefs up 24-20 with just under three minutes to play and then sprinted 38 yards for another score with 1:12 left to play to ice the game.

The 49ers got a chance for their own rally after the first Williams score. The drive started on their own 15-yard-line and got off to a good start when Raheem Mostert sprinted 17 yards for a first down. A strike to Kendrick Bourne picked up another first, but Frank Clark sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on fourth down near midfield to make life more difficult.

They still had three timeouts, but that became moot once Williams scored for the second time.

While the win makes this Chiefs team perhaps the greatest comeback unit in NFL history, it will also paint Kyle Shanahan as a coach who has a hard time holding onto a lead. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Shanahan will have to try to explain how that can happen twice while Andy Reid will get to avoid trying to explain why his team fell short in a big spot. It looked like things were going that way when Mahomes threw his second interception of the contest, but the Chiefs were able to hold the 49ers in check after that turnover and Mahomes rediscovered his touch.

He hit deep balls to Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins to set up the two touchdowns that put the Chiefs in front and ended the night taking a knee as his teammates celebrated around him. It might not have been exactly how he drew it up, but the win surely feels just as sweet.