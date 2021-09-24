Chiefs coach was fined for Week 1 altercation with Browns Ronnie Harrison

While the NFL is on to Week 3, we get a little bit of closure from a Week 1 incident that may have played a role in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In that game, safety Ronnie Harrison was involved in a tackle on the sideline of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. During the physicality after the play, Harrison was pushed by Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis and then pushed the coach. Initially, the Chiefs sideline was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct but then the referees gathered and a decision was made to eject Harrison from the game.

The Browns went on to lose the game 33 – 29.

Harrison was also fined for his actions but initial reports were that Lewis was not. Earlier this week, Yahoo reported the NFLPA was informed that Lewis was in fact fined:

“It has been communicated to us that the Chiefs coach was fined by the NFL,” union president J.C. Tretter told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

While the fine does nothing to ease the frustration Harrison’s ejection caused, it brings closure to the incident.