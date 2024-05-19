Chiefs coach Andy Reid was spotted chatting with Ned Yost at Royals game

We may never know what these championship coaches were talking about at Kauffman Stadium, but one can’t help but wonder if it was about Kansas City fans.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was in attendance at the Royals’ 5-3 win over the A’s on Saturday night, and cameras spotted him chatting with Ned Yost.

The Royals celebrated their 2014 American League championship team this weekend, and Yost managed that squad. A year later, Yost and the Royals won the World Series and there was a pretty great parade a few days later.

Reid knows a thing or three himself about parades. He’s been on a bus riding through the streets of Kansas City after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, LVII and LVIII.

Those men who brought such joy to sports fans in Kansas City appeared to be having a nice conversation when television cameras were on them.

Take a look.