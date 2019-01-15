Chiefs coach Andy Reid calls Patriots 'one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Andy Reid and Bill Belichick have coached against each other eight times and so many of the meetings have been landmark games.

A sampling: The Patriots' Week 2 bounceback against Reid's Eagles in 2003 after a 31-0 whitewashing by the Bills in the season opener. The 2004 Super Bowl won by the Patriots in Jacksonville. The Patriots' narrow escape against Reid's Eagles in 2007. The demolition in Kansas City in 2014. The 2017 season opener, where KC stunned the country. And this season's 43-40 shootout.

There's some good history there despite Reid's 2-6 career record against Belichick. And Reid gave a nod to the history on Monday, not just of his relationship with Belichick but the Patriots as well.

"Look forward to the challenge of playing the Patriots this week," said Reid, speaking in staccato scout-speak sentences. "We know the Patriots. They are very well coached, and they have good players. This isn't their first rodeo here. They have done this a few times. Arguably, if not the, one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the game."

A strong friendship between the two men was established over the years. Belichick spoke on it prior to the 2017 season opener.

"We played against them in preseason. I don't know if it was every year, but it seemed like it was every year," Belichick recalled. "We got a chance to see them on a regular basis, had a lot of trades. We've never been on the same staff together, so there isn't that type of relationship, [but] I'd say we're pretty close.

"It's all the things outside of football -- family, personal, things that we have in common, personal likes, dislikes," he said."I know Andy's family. I have a lot of respect for him, his family, him personally and professionally."

Speaking of Belichick on Monday, Reid said, "He's a friend plus he's a phenomenal football coach. He knows both sides of the ball and he loves doing what he's doing. He's got me by a couple years, I remind him of that. We're not getting any younger. Hopefully wiser, but not younger for sure. I think we both enjoy doing what we're doing and then when we have an opportunity to have our teams go against each other."

Belichick is 66. Reid is 60. There will be other meetings between these teams (the Patriots will host the Chiefs in 2019) and given that neither coach seems anywhere near ready to step aside, there may be a few of them.

But, for historical purposes, this is the most important meeting the two coaches have had since Super Bowl XXXIX.

Though Belichick's legacy as the greatest NFL coach of all time is solidified, it's been an arduous two years since the end of the 2016 Super Bowl. This was, by Belichick's admission, a very tough season and the 2019 Patriots face a roster renovation. Getting back to the Super Bowl threshold is not going to be as easy as it's been.

As for Reid, he needs this win to change the writing on his coaching headstone. Right now it says, "Great coach, couldn't win the big games . . . " This is the biggest one he's been in since his Eagles whiled away the time against the Patriots back in February 2005 and lost 24-21.

Reid's got an intimate appreciation for what he's up against in Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots mystique. He's hunting big game this week.

