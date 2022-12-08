Chiefs can clinch seventh consecutive AFC West title, second-longest streak in NFL history

The Chiefs are dominating the AFC West like few teams have ever dominated a division.

If the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday and the Chargers lose to the Dolphins, then the Chiefs will clinch the AFC West. That would make this the seventh consecutive season that the Chiefs have won the division.

And that would tie the second-longest streak in NFL history, along with the Los Angeles Rams, who won the NFC West for seven consecutive seasons from 1973 to 1979.

The only team that won its division more times in a row was the Patriots, who won the AFC East 11 years in a row from 2009 to 2019.

Heading into this season, one of the major storylines around the NFL was that the AFC West was getting more competitive: The Chiefs had lost Tyreek Hill, while the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders had all made moves that, on paper, seemed to give them a better chance of contending. But it hasn’t worked out that way. In fact, the Chiefs have widened the gap between themselves and the rest of the division: Last season, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West in Week 16. This year, the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West in Week 14.

