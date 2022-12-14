Here’s how Chiefs can clinch AFC West, playoff berth in Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t clinch the AFC West division title last week, but they’ll have an opportunity to do so again in Week 15.

This time around there are three different clinching scenarios for the AFC West title. The Chiefs only need one of the following things to happen in Week 15 in order to clinch the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season.

Chiefs win over Texans OR Chargers loss to Packers OR Chiefs tie and Chargers tie.

If Kansas City clinches the AFC West, they’ll become the first team in division history to ever win the division seven times in a row.

While clinching the AFC West division is the likeliest scenario for the Chiefs this week, there are also three different ways that the team can simply clinch a playoff berth. All of those would start with a K.C. and Houston tie in Week 15.

Chiefs tie + Jets loss + Patriots loss OR Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Patriots loss + Jets tie OR Chiefs tie + Dolphins loss + Jets loss + Patriots tie

All these different outcomes would at least mean that Kansas City clinches a wild card spot. A tie wouldn’t be a good outcome for their chances at the No. 1 seed. They need to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills and hope they lose one more game in order to secure that first-round bye week. Frankly, it wouldn’t look too good for the Chiefs’ hopes of a successful playoff run to have a tie against a one-win Texans team either. The best-case scenario is that the team takes care of business on the road in Houston and secures another AFC West division title.

List

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 15

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire