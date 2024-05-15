Chiefs’ Christmas Day game to stream only on Netflix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ full schedule is set to release Wednesday, but their Christmas Day game has already been announced, and you’ll need a subscription to watch it.

On Christmas Day, the Chiefs are slated to travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, and the game will only be available to stream on Netflix.

The Chiefs’ tilt with the Steelers isn’t the only game that will appear on Netflix, as the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are also going to have their game streamed on the platform as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution, in a news release from Netflix. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

The Chiefs’ full schedule will be released later Wednesday. So far, the first two opponents have been made known. Kansas City will play at home in Week 1 and Week 2 against two teams who were in last season’s playoffs: the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have met a total of 37 times in the two teams’ history, with the Steelers winning 23 games and the Chiefs winning 14.

The Chiefs, however, have not lost to the Steelers since 2017. Their most recent meeting was on Jan. 16, 2022, a game the Chiefs won 42-21. Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns in that game.

