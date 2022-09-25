Chiefs' Chris Jones surprised over penalty for his 'conversation' with Matt Ryan

Chris Jones must have said something bad to Matt Ryan. But he is playing innocent. And Ryan isn't talking either.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star defensive lineman took a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the worst time. The Chiefs were going to be getting off the field after a third-down sack, when Jones said something to Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback. The penalty flag was thrown, the Colts got 15 yards and kept the ball, and ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to go.

That's a costly penalty, and Jones said he didn't think he did anything wrong. He said he was just having a conversation with Ryan.

There was a costly unsportsmanlike penalty on #chiefs Chris Jones that kept the game winning #colts drive alive. Jones said he was "clearly surprised" he thought he was having a "conversation" with Matt Ryan. Said that it was his fault KC lost and apologized to the team. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2022

"I've never been flagged for talking or having a conversation. But the game is evolving and we have to adjust as players." https://t.co/FEv5ydHQOh — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2022

NFL officials get a lot wrong, but it's hard to believe they'd throw a huge penalty flag at that point in the game because Jones was asking Ryan what he thought of Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

And Ryan was keeping quiet.

Matt Ryan on the Chris Jones penalty late: Essentially says he knows what Jones said, but he isn’t telling us.



“Sometimes you gotta keep your cool.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 25, 2022

Whatever was said, it was a huge turning point in the game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that "I guess the message is don't talk," via Tod Palmer of the "4th and 1" podcast. Jones was surprised by the penalty but still took full responsibility.

“We got off the field — and I put us in a situation to get back on the field," Jones said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "Then we got scored on. That sums up the game. I’ll take that one. That was my fault. That was definitely my fault. I’ve got to be better. It won’t happen again from me.”

Jones is a fantastic player who has and will help the Chiefs win many games. But his penalty cost them dearly on Sunday, even if we don't know exactly what caused the flag to come out.