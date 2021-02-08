Chiefs' Chris Jones sounds off on Super Bowl LV officiating
Kansas City's defense finished Super Bowl LV with eleven penalties for 120 yards.
During the first half of the Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a fairly heated on-field exchange with the game’s eventual MVP, Tom Brady. Mathieu would end up being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and CBS’ cameras caught Mathieu pointing a finger in Brady’s face. But the two would share words [more]
Tom Brady has a contract with Under Armour. His Super Bowl champion t-shirt had a Nike logo on it. Did Brady intentionally cover the logo?
When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.
The Kansas City Chiefs were penalized eight times for 95 yards in the first half and trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-6 at the half.
Antonio Brown found himself back in the Super Bowl after a winding journey from Oakland to New England to Tampa Bay.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is probably going to regret firing up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55.
Tom Brady already owned a slew of Super Bowl records, and he set even more in Super Bowl LV, when he won for the first time with the Buccaneers. Here’s a list of all of Brady’s Super Bowl records: Games played: Super Bowl LV was Brady’s 10th Super Bowl, by far the most in NFL [more]
