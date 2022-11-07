Chiefs’ Chris Jones slammed Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe after KC beat the Titans

There were 18 accepted penalties in the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday night, and at one point, there seemed to be a flag thrown on every other play.

Ten of those penalties were on the Chiefs, including an offsides flag on defensive tackle Chris Jones that proved to be pivotal.

The penalty came after the Chiefs had stopped the Titans on a third-and-5 play from the KC 8-yard line in the second quarter. It appeared Tennessee would try for a field goal after quarterback Malik Willis’ pass fell incomplete.

Instead, the Titans ran a third-and-1 play from the Chiefs’ 4-yard line, and running back Derrick Henry lined up in the wildcat formation. He took the snap and rushed for a touchdown.

That cut the Chiefs’ advantage to 9-7. On Twitter, former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who now works as a Fox Sports talk-show host, criticized Jones.

“Chris Jones is going to get at least 1 DUMB penalty per gm.. at least one,” Sharpe wrote, adding two eye-roll emoji.

Jones, who had a half-sack, a quarterback hit and a pair of tackles, fired back after the game with three words: “shut up clown”.

Here is the exchange:

shut up clown — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) November 7, 2022

Sharpe responded to Jones.

“You line up with half your body over the ball and I’m the clown? Gr8 tm win, stay healthy and continued success,” Sharpe wrote.