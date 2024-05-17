Chiefs’ Chris Jones shows support towards Harrison Butker on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has drawn tons of controversy after his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Butker is widely known for his conservative and Catholic beliefs and thoroughly expressed those views during the speech, drawing the ire of many. He expressed his disdain on several topics during his 20-minute speech, lambasting the LGBTQ+ community, women’s roles in society, abortion, and denouncing President Joe Biden.

The NFL released a statement voicing that Butker’s comments do not represent the NFL or their views.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

A petition was created calling for the Chiefs to release Butker due to his comments during the speech. It currently has over 178,000 signatures.

Following the petition, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones tweeted out in support of Butker on Thursday.

“I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha,” Jones tweeted out on X Thursday evening.

Jones is the first Chiefs representative to make any statement on Butker after Saturday’s speech. FOX4 is still awaiting comment from Benedictine College and the Chiefs.

