Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Joe’s Kansas City had a fun interaction on social media

A year ago, defensive tackle Chris Jones missed the Chiefs’ organized team activities (OTAs) because he was seeking a new contract from the team.

The Chiefs shared a video from last week’s OTAs that showed Jones hard at work on the practice field. He responded with a bold prediction for the 2024 NFL season.

Jones is shooting for 20 sacks (or more).

Jones’ season high in sacks is 15 1/2, which he reached in both the 2018 and 2022 seasons. A player has reached 20 sacks in a season just 13 times since it became an official statistic in 1982. That includes a pair of former Chiefs: Justin Houston (22 in 2014) and Derrick Thomas (20 in 1990).

That video was seen by Joe’s Kansas City barbecue, which offered a witty response that Jones liked.

“When they call your order at Joes but you’re at the @pepsi fountain…………….keep working @StoneColdJones!!

That’s fun.