Chiefs’ Chris Jones had a great response to trash-talking Eagles player at coin-toss

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tried to set the tone for Super Bowl LVII at the pregame coin-toss.

Unfortunately for Graham, the Chiefs didn’t pay much attention to his trash-talking.

The Chiefs on Saturday released a mic’d-up video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones from their 38-35 victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Many of the highlights from the nearly 9-minute video have been shared previously by NFL Films, but there was something new that Chiefs fans will like. It came when the team captains met for the pregame coin-toss.

Although Philadelphia entered the game as a slight favorite, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said: “Ain’t nobody scared of all y’all out here. Y’all boys come out five deep. We three deep. What’s good?”

Jones simply answered that by saying: “May God bless you. May God bless you.”

There was no need to answer Graham’s chatter with anything but a blessing.

Twitter user Keaton shared this clip of the interaction, and it’s funny.

Here is the entire mic’d-up video of Jones and Mahomes that the Chiefs released.

