Chiefs’ Chris Jones had a great response to trash-talking Eagles player at coin-toss

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tried to set the tone for Super Bowl LVII at the pregame coin-toss.

Unfortunately for Graham, the Chiefs didn’t pay much attention to his trash-talking.

The Chiefs on Saturday released a mic’d-up video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones from their 38-35 victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Many of the highlights from the nearly 9-minute video have been shared previously by NFL Films, but there was something new that Chiefs fans will like. It came when the team captains met for the pregame coin-toss.

Although Philadelphia entered the game as a slight favorite, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said: “Ain’t nobody scared of all y’all out here. Y’all boys come out five deep. We three deep. What’s good?”

Jones simply answered that by saying: “May God bless you. May God bless you.”

There was no need to answer Graham’s chatter with anything but a blessing.

Twitter user Keaton shared this clip of the interaction, and it’s funny.

Idk why, but this is funny to me. Brandon Graham talking trash and Chris Jones saying this back to him. pic.twitter.com/Cet3AilD6g — Keaton (@grandmaster2588) February 25, 2023

Here is the entire mic’d-up video of Jones and Mahomes that the Chiefs released.