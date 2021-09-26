Chiefs DE Chris Jones expected to play, 2 others expected to sit vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealing with some defensive injuries late into the practice week ahead of their Week 3 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of the game on Sunday morning, there have been a number of reports related to the status of three injured players. When the Chiefs didn’t elevate any defensive linemen from the practice squad on Saturday, it signaled that at least one of their two injured defensive ends would play on Sunday.

According to reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Chris Jones is expected to play after being limited by a wrist injury during practice this week. Frank Clark, however, is not expected to play after injuring his other hamstring late in the practice week. He was listed as doubtful heading into the game.

Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark, listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Chargers, will not play; Kansas City is optimistic that DE Chris Jones, who is listed questionable with a wrist injury, will play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Another player listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers was CB Charvarius Ward. He reported into practice on Friday with a quad injury and was listed as a non-participant. According to KSHB-TV sports anchor Aaron Ladd, Ward will not play on Sunday.

#Chiefs will be without Charvarius Ward (quad) today vs. Chargers, per source. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 26, 2021

Story continues

The Chiefs will likely make former Giants’ first-round draft pick at cornerback, Deandre Baker, active for the first time on Sunday as a result. Expect Mike Hughes and L’Jarius Sneed on the outside with Rashad Fenton as the third cornerback in sub-packages. Baker and Chris Lammons would likely be the first players off the bench in the event of another injury.

List