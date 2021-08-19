Chiefs’ Chris Jones excited to face opponents after transition to defensive end

With their last practice of training camp in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs are now squarely focused on the regular season.

The two remaining preseason games will be their chance to hone their skills before the real test starts but feel like something of a formality for the team this season. Time spent at Missouri Western State University over the last few weeks has given coaches and fans alike their first glimpse at the promise of this 2021 Chiefs team.

For their star defensive lineman Chris Jones this season will mark a turning point for his career. The team has moved him from the defensive tackle to the defensive end position. His role as a primary pass rusher will remain largely the same, but with new responsibilities in setting the edge against the run, Jones has much to learn. Though there is no doubt about Jones’ capability to make the transition from inside to outside, it is unclear how the shift might change the Chiefs’ defensive outlook in 2021.

Jones, for his part, isn’t getting ahead of himself. In comments to the media after Wednesday’s wrap-up practice at St. Joe, he emphasized the learning process he has undergone in this year’s camp.

“You can always get better at technique,” Jones said of his switch to defensive end. “I’m in a new position so it’s more of a learning phase to me now, defensive end, I haven’t played it since college, so just the whole position swap has been a learning phase to me. The play calling is a little different for me, having to drop, having to understand the offensive formations to react off of different plays, so I’m still learning.”

Explaining what makes the role change difficult, Jones told reporters that the responsibility of playing one-on-one against tackles is a different dynamic than taking reps inside.

“Defensive end is a little different because you’re more on an island,” Jones stated, “It’s just you and the tackle, and you have so much space between you and the next guy on the field, so its a little different but I like it, it’s not that bad.”

Asked how he’d grade himself so far, Jones was non-committal but seemed optimistic that he’d receive glowing reviews later in the process.

“Well, it’s still early,” Jones said. “It’s still training camp; you know what I mean? So, I’ll just try to grade myself after the season, and we’ll see how it goes.”

His first action last week gave fans a lot to be hopeful for, as Jones recorded his first sack against rookie 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He seemed especially excited to talk about the rush of getting back in the swing of things in the game and made a point of saying that it’s more fun for him to spend time on the field against other teams.

“I’ve been eager to get back on the field and hit someone else other than Pat Mahomes,” Jones told the media. “Coach Reid’s play-calling is farfetched. You know, running screens, boots, and you might come back with a jab-duel, it’s different. So, to be able to play somebody that’s regular is fun.”

He’ll have another opportunity to play a “regular” opponent this weekend when the Chiefs play the Cardinals in Arizona. If his comments to the press are any indication, Jones seems motivated as ever to out-perform his 2020 campaign, and that drive to get better should pay off big for Kansas City this season.