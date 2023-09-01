Chiefs Check-in: Young wide receivers ready to contribute

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Young receivers such as Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross are expected to steadily make progress throughout the season, while guys like Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Justin Watson take the bulk of the work early on. The Chiefs have also finalized their 53-man roster and practice squad as they begin preparation for the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Those stories and more on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Friday, September 1:

Receivers Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross will ease into the offense

The Chiefs’ coaching staff will have certain packages for Rice and Ross to begin the season. If they perform well, their roles could increase throughout the season.

All seven Chiefs' wide receivers expected to produce in 2023

General manager Brett Veach explained the decision to keep seven receivers and how they’ll be utilized this season.

Two familiar veterans join the Chiefs' practice squad

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Deon Bush were added to Kansas City’s practice squad on Wednesday. Both saw action with the Chiefs in all three preseason games and should provide valuable depth for the 2023 season.

Shane Buechele's time with the Chiefs is over

Buechele was beaten out by Blaine Gabbert for the backup quarterback job this preseason, leading to Buechele’s release. He signed with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Chiefs and Little Caesars partnering for community event

Check out the different deals you can receive from Little Caesars during the 2023 NFL season, as well as a K.C. community event.

