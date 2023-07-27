Chiefs check-in: WR John Ross retires, offense practices trickery in St. Joseph

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has made headlines all week with impressive videos of their training camp practices coming out on a daily basis. They ran an incredible double-pass during Wednesday’s session that may portend more use of Andy Reid’s signature gadget plays in their 2023 campaign.

However, their loss of receiver John Ross to an unexpected retirement will leave them with one less speed merchant to utilize with these unique looks when they take the field for September’s regular season kickoff.

Read stories about Ross, the Chiefs’ offense, and more in today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Thursday, July 27th:

