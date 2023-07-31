Chiefs check-in: Wide receivers are talk of the town in St. Joseph

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps has set the practice field ablaze at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph and is looking like the team’s best asset through the first week of training camp. With the benefit of having Patrick Mahomes to sling them the rock, players like Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, and Rashee Rice are among the most hyped players at Kansas City’s workouts and are making names for themselves ahead of the preseason.

Check out stories on those players and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Monday, July 31:

Latest in Chiefs news

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire