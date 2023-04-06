Chiefs Check-in: Tyreek Hill can’t wait for Chiefs-Dolphins matchup in 2023
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill is already stirring things up ahead of the Dolphins pending visit to Kansas City in 2023.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 6.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Tyreek Hill stirred up some trash talk on Wednesday as the Dolphins are set to visit Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2023 regular season. Speaking to former teammates Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman, Hill vowed to be the Chiefs’ worst enemy when the two teams play. He says he’ll throw up his signature peace sign, which of course he does when he has his defender beat for a touchdown.
An anonymous NFL executive said they believed that former Chiefs’ offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was the “weak link” of the Chiefs’ offensive line. K.C. stuck to its guns and didn’t overpay Brown Jr., leading to his departure.
Jersey numbers have been assigned to all players currently on the 90-man offseason roster. Second-year cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams both changed numbers from last year, with McDuffie switching from 21 to 22 and Williams from 23 to 2.
In case you missed it
Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is set to host a music festival -appropriately named “Kelce Jam”– during night two of the 2023 NFL draft.
Kelce’s busy offseason will continue this Friday when he and his mother Donna throw the ceremonial first pitch for the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians during their home opener.
In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Teicher, running back Isiah Pacheco said that one of the biggest improvements he made during his rookie season was eliminating outside distractions.
Chiefs’ Pro Bowl punter Tommy Townsend is scheduled to be honored with a special “Tommy Townsend Day” declaration in Orange County, Florida on Tuesday, April 11.
Draft notes
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman named three prospects that the Chiefs should avoid selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs hosted Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson for a top-30 visit.
Washburn WR Peter Afful Jr. is set to attend the Chiefs’ local pro day this week.
Southwestern Oklahoma State WR Isreal Watson is also expected to attend the team’s local pro day.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Currently having just five picks in this year’s draft, Broncos’ owner George Paton stated that the Broncos could trade down to gather more picks. Denver’s first pick is in the third round at 67th overall.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders continue to do their due diligence on quarterback prospects, meeting with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson this week.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Running back Austin Ekeler stated that it felt like “a punch in the face” once negotiations stalled for a contract extension. The Chargers gave Ekeler permission to seek a trade, but nothing has come to fruition.
Around the NFL
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named his top eight linebackers of the draft.
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCostca said that the team could draft a quarterback given the uncertainty around starter Lamar Jackson.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah updated his top 50 prospect rankings for the draft.