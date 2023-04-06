Chiefs Check-in: Tyreek Hill can’t wait for Chiefs-Dolphins matchup in 2023

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill is already stirring things up ahead of the Dolphins pending visit to Kansas City in 2023.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 6.

Tyreek Hill stirred up some trash talk on Wednesday as the Dolphins are set to visit Arrowhead Stadium at some point during the 2023 regular season. Speaking to former teammates Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman, Hill vowed to be the Chiefs’ worst enemy when the two teams play. He says he’ll throw up his signature peace sign, which of course he does when he has his defender beat for a touchdown.

An anonymous NFL executive said they believed that former Chiefs’ offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was the “weak link” of the Chiefs’ offensive line. K.C. stuck to its guns and didn’t overpay Brown Jr., leading to his departure.

Jersey numbers have been assigned to all players currently on the 90-man offseason roster. Second-year cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams both changed numbers from last year, with McDuffie switching from 21 to 22 and Williams from 23 to 2.

Currently having just five picks in this year’s draft, Broncos’ owner George Paton stated that the Broncos could trade down to gather more picks. Denver’s first pick is in the third round at 67th overall.

Running back Austin Ekeler stated that it felt like “a punch in the face” once negotiations stalled for a contract extension. The Chargers gave Ekeler permission to seek a trade, but nothing has come to fruition.

