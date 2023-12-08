Chiefs Check-in: Turning the page to the Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs need a big bounce-back win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to build momentum for the postseason and stay in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City will look to avoid losing two games in a row for the first time since 2021. It will have to do so missing multiple starters to injury. A loss for the Bills will all but dash their postseason hopes for 2023.
Here are the top stories on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Friday, December 8:
Patrick Mahomes has a leadership mentality
Mahomes shared with the media how he stays sharp mentally throughout the ups and downs of the NFL season.
Chiefs Wire Podcast
We preview the crucial showdown between Buffalo and K.C. on the Chiefs Wire Podcast.
Nick Bolton could return vs. Bills
Bolton has practiced in full this week and seems to be on track to return on Sunday against Buffalo.
Isiah Pacheco establishing himself as one of the top running backs in NFL
Despite having fewer carries than five players who rank behind him, Pacheco is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 779.
Creed Humphrey having another Pro Bowl caliber season
Humphrey is the highest-graded run-blocking center in the league since Week 8, per Pro Football Focus.
Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid masters of the screen game
Since 2018, Mahomes has ranked first in several different categories on screen passes.
Taylor Swift isn't going anywhere
Swift comes to Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce and isn’t worried about “pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”