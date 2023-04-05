Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce stays in the spotlight

Nicolas Roesch
·3 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to stay in the spotlight during the offseason, and running back Isiah Pacheco talks about his mindset during his rookie season.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 5.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire