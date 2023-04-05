Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce stays in the spotlight

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to stay in the spotlight during the offseason, and running back Isiah Pacheco talks about his mindset during his rookie season.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 5.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Story continues

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos’ coach Sean Payton said that the team will tackle during practices and starters will play in every preseason game in 2023. That was not the case last season under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Hoyer played under Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots for four seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire took a look at some wide receiver prospects who the Chargers could be interested in selecting in each round of the draft. Receiver is largely regarded as the Chargers’ biggest need.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire