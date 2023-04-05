Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce stays in the spotlight
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Tight end Travis Kelce continues to stay in the spotlight during the offseason, and running back Isiah Pacheco talks about his mindset during his rookie season.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 5.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is set to host a music festival -appropriately named “Kelce Jam”– during the night two of the 2023 NFL draft. It will take place at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas from 6:00 p.m. CT to 12:00 a.m. CT on Friday, April 28. General admission tickets start at $49.99 with VIP options beginning at $224.99.
Kelce’s busy offseason will continue this Friday when he and his mother Donna throw the ceremonial first pitch for the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians during their home opener. Kelce is a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and a lifelong Guardians fan.
In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Teicher, running back Isiah Pacheco said that one of the biggest improvements he made during his rookie season was eliminating outside distractions. He also told Teicher that while he wasn’t surprised that his hard work paid off, he was surprised at how fast it all came together.
Chiefs’ Pro Bowl punter Tommy Townsend is scheduled to be honored with a special “Tommy Townsend Day” declaration in Orange County, Florida on Tuesday, April 11. Townsend played locally at Boone High School.
In case you missed it
Despite players such as QB Patrick Mahomes and S Justin Reid’s disapproval of Thursday night games, the Chiefs were among the teams that voted in favor for flexible scheduling of “Thursday Night Football”.
The Chiefs officially re-signed safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal.
Draft notes
Our friend Curt Popejoy at Draft Wire released a brand-new 3-round mock draft, and Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman broke down and reviewed each of the Chiefs’ selections.
Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe is set to attend the Chiefs’ local pro day on Thursday, April 6.
The Chiefs hosted Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks on a top-30 visit on Tuesday.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein has the Chiefs selecting receiver Cedric Tillman at No. 31 in his latest mock draft.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos’ coach Sean Payton said that the team will tackle during practices and starters will play in every preseason game in 2023. That was not the case last season under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Hoyer played under Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots for four seasons.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire took a look at some wide receiver prospects who the Chargers could be interested in selecting in each round of the draft. Receiver is largely regarded as the Chargers’ biggest need.
Around the NFL
Second-year Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Mike Woods II tore his Achillies during a workout on Tuesday.
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar’s latest three-round mock draft saw quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson being traded.
A former Arizona Cardinals executive has accused team owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, gross misconduct, discrimination, and harassment in an arbitration claim.
All documents and contracts of been signed and submitted for a potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.