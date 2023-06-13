Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce redeems himself with successful first pitch
The most important piece of Kansas City Chiefs news on Monday came from a successful first pitch thrown by tight end Travis Kelce at Kauffmann Stadium after his horrendous performance earlier in the Royals’ schedule. He redeemed himself, and for embarrassed Chiefs fans, the mulligan meant more than just a measly ceremonial toss.
Check out that and more in today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, June 13:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Kelce redeemed himself with a successful first pitch at the Royals game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, silencing critics who were appalled at his effort earlier in the spring.
Charles Goldman took fans back to three of Patrick Mahomes’ most challenging matchups over the course of his career.
Second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie was spotted in his new jersey number for the first time at Kansas City’s media production day.
Blaine Gabbert has full confidence that Donovan Smith can become a key contributor for the Chiefs after a challenging 2022 season.
Undrafted rookie Nikko Remigio broke down his experience in Kansas City during a recent interview.
In case you missed it
Vikings Wire predicted that the Chiefs may be interested in making a move for veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
Patrick Mahomes hit a grand slam at a charity softball game over the weekend, cementing himself as a multi-sport icon.
Rookie receiver Rashee Rice recently got a locker room pep talk from legendary running back Eric Dickerson.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The death of Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner was announced on Monday.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire broke down the five biggest questions about Las Vegas’ football team as minicamp draws to a conclusion.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire made the case for Los Angeles to carry six receivers on their 53-man roster during the 2023 season.
Around the NFL
Former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner expressed interest in being part of the XFL.
Rams Wire ranked Los Angeles’ position groups from best to worst as they look toward the beginning of the 2023 season.
Ja’Marr Chase told the media that he wants to see Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ascend to the top of the NFL 100 list next season.
The Cleveland Browns released their new canine-inspired logo for the 2023 season.