Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce redeems himself with successful first pitch

The most important piece of Kansas City Chiefs news on Monday came from a successful first pitch thrown by tight end Travis Kelce at Kauffmann Stadium after his horrendous performance earlier in the Royals’ schedule. He redeemed himself, and for embarrassed Chiefs fans, the mulligan meant more than just a measly ceremonial toss.

Check out that and more in today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, June 13:

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The death of Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner was announced on Monday.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Raiders Wire broke down the five biggest questions about Las Vegas’ football team as minicamp draws to a conclusion.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire made the case for Los Angeles to carry six receivers on their 53-man roster during the 2023 season.

Around the NFL

