Chiefs Check-in: Travis Kelce featured in Vanity Fair
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
In a recent feature with Vanity Fair, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce gave some interesting comments about his current contract situation with Kansas City. Also, key dates for positional groups reporting to training camp have been released.
That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Thursday, June 29:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs continue their championship tour, taking the Lombardi Trophy to Whiteman Air Force Base.
Despite acknowledging he is underpaid; TE Travis Kelce told Vanity Fair that he prioritizes winning with the Chiefs over money.
Two Chiefs players land in the first round of the Reset Mock Draft from Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller.
With the season inching closer, dates for rookies and veterans reporting to Chiefs training camp are now available.
The NFL gambling issue continues, as a second wave of suspensions will be assigned later this week.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham points to poor field conditions in the loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Charles Goldman conducts a poll regarding which position group improved the most for the Chiefs this offseason.
Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is today’s Chiefs UDFA spotlight.
In case you missed it
Kansas City was the talk of the league on Tuesday after tickets for their international matchup against the Dolphins next season sold out minutes after they were made available.
Former Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. told media in Cincinnati that he expects to be more aggressive when blocking for Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will square off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in one of the most exciting golf outings in recent memory.
Chris Jones was less than pleased with his avatar on Madden 24, calling out EA Sports for the poor fidelity to his likeness in the beloved video game.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire told reporters in the United Kingdom about the pride he takes in calling himself a Super Bowl champion.
Logan Lazarczyk made the case that Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be a viable opinion as Kansas City’s top wide receiver next season.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos DC Vance Joseph tasked with maintaining Denver’s defensive strengths.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire projects Los Angeles’ WR depth chart in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire suggest moves that Las Vegas should consider making before training camp.
Around the NFL
The Patriots inked WR DeVante Parker to a three-year, $33 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.
Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers bracing for a season-long suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.
The NFLPA elected new leadership in Executive Director Lloyd Howell.
Touchdown Wire shared training camp report dates for all 32 NFL teams.