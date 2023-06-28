Chiefs Check-in: Tickets for Kansas City’s matchup vs. Dolphins in Germany sell out instantly

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany next season sold out in a shockingly short amount of time on Tuesday. Fans who were eager to procure entry to the highly-anticipated event were disappointed by the overwhelming demand, which saw millions of hopeful buyers turned down as they waited anxiously in the queue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs have become an international sensation with Patrick Mahomes under center, and the forthcoming international game is sure to be a major highlight of the NFL’s 2023 season.

That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Wednesday, June 28th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday, letting Denver’s fans know how they can see the team prepare for their uphill battle in 2023.

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr blamed everyone but himself for Las Vegas’ poor results in recent seasons during an interview this week. Carr never won a playoff game in nine seasons as the team’s starting quarterback.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire took a look at what quarterback Justin Herbert might be able to do next season, predicting a productive campaign in his fourth year under center.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire