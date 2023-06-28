Chiefs Check-in: Tickets for Kansas City’s matchup vs. Dolphins in Germany sell out instantly
Tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany next season sold out in a shockingly short amount of time on Tuesday. Fans who were eager to procure entry to the highly-anticipated event were disappointed by the overwhelming demand, which saw millions of hopeful buyers turned down as they waited anxiously in the queue.
The Chiefs have become an international sensation with Patrick Mahomes under center, and the forthcoming international game is sure to be a major highlight of the NFL’s 2023 season.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Former Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. told media in Cincinnati that he expects to be more aggressive when blocking for Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will square off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in one of the most exciting golf outings in recent memory.
Chris Jones was less than pleased with his avatar on Madden 24, calling out EA Sports for the poor fidelity to his likeness in the beloved video game.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire told reporters in the United Kingdom about the pride he takes in calling himself a Super Bowl champion.
Logan Lazarczyk made the case that Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be a viable opinion as Kansas City’s top wide receiver next season.
In case you missed it
Chiefs tickets are the most expensive commodity on the NFL’s resale market, outpacing even the biggest markets in America.
Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire named L’Jarius Sneed as the league’s sixth-best slot defender ahead of the 2023 season.
Travis Kelce seized his opportunity to talk a little smack about the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, pointing out that he has never lost a game in Sin City.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday, letting Denver’s fans know how they can see the team prepare for their uphill battle in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr blamed everyone but himself for Las Vegas’ poor results in recent seasons during an interview this week. Carr never won a playoff game in nine seasons as the team’s starting quarterback.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire took a look at what quarterback Justin Herbert might be able to do next season, predicting a productive campaign in his fourth year under center.
Around the NFL
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh singled out running back Justice Hill as a player who made tremendous strides during Baltimore’s offseason program.
Former Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook is reportedly weighing “multiple offers”, though no signing seems imminent.
Jaguars Wire highlighted linebacker Foye Oluokun in a roster review series that looks at each of the players on Jacksonville’s offseason roster.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett made the most of his time spent hosting an offseason youth summer camp, showing the kids just how athletic he really is.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died unexpectedly on Tuesday.