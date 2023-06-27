Chiefs Check-in: Tickets in Kansas City among most expensive in NFL resale market
The Kansas City Chiefs are, without a doubt, the most exciting team to watch in the NFL. Anything seems possible with Patrick Mahomes under center, and any other football-related product without him on the field, however compelling, doesn’t compare.
As ticket prices rise nearly every year, Kansas City has managed to make a relatively small market compete with the likes of Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles for the most valuable tickets in all of sports. The “Mahomes effect” is real, dear readers, and despite the high cost of attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, one cannot truly put a price on witness to greatness.
That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, June 27th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Kansas City tops the NFL charts for ticket resale value to see the Chiefs during the 2023 season. Even training camp in St. Joseph is ticketed now. Fans can rest assured that Kansas City will not be affected by blackouts in the near future.
L’Jarius Sneed was named the league’s sixth-best slot defender by Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, cementing the cornerback’s high expectations for the coming season.
Patrick Mahomes is living large in Hawaii on a golf trip, and told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche about the work he is doing on the links to benefit the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
Newly acquired linebacker Drue Tranquill scored a key offseason victory over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in Chess.com’s “BlitzChamps II” charity chess tournament.
Travis Kelce gave Raiders fans a timely reminder that he has never lost a game in Sin City over the course of his career.
Charles Goldman charted Chris Jones’ path to the Chiefs’ franchise sacks leaderboard in 2023, where he can squeeze into the top-5 with a productive campaign.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs premiered a video called “Crowning the Kingdom” on Sunday, which chronicled the creation of their Super Bowl LVII championship rings.
Brian Baldinger recapped Trent McDuffie’s outstanding performance against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game last season during a signature film breakdown on Twitter.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave encouragement to Melvin Gordon, who is still trying to find a new home after winning the Super Bowl in Kansas City last season.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire pondered what Denver’s uniforms might look like with the team’s new alternate white helmets.
Raiders Wire speculated that Las Vegas would prove to have one of the best skill position groups in the league next season.
The Chargers signed the final member of their 2023 draft class by inking Tuli Tuipulotu to a rookie contract on Monday.
Around the NFL
Ravens Wire took a look at the rumors that Baltimore linebacker Odafe Oweh might be a breakout candidate next season.
The NFL Wires compiled a list of one player from every team who has the potential to turn the corner in their careers during the 2023 campaign.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is progressing through rehab for an elbow injury slowly, but steadily, though a timeline for his full return is unknown.
Bears Wire named former Chief Cairo Santos as the 30th most important player on Chicago’s roster for next season.
The New York Giants could have drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson back in 2018 and were mocked to take the former MVP over current starter Daniel Jones in a recent re-draft.