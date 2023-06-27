Chiefs Check-in: Tickets in Kansas City among most expensive in NFL resale market

The Kansas City Chiefs are, without a doubt, the most exciting team to watch in the NFL. Anything seems possible with Patrick Mahomes under center, and any other football-related product without him on the field, however compelling, doesn’t compare.

As ticket prices rise nearly every year, Kansas City has managed to make a relatively small market compete with the likes of Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles for the most valuable tickets in all of sports. The “Mahomes effect” is real, dear readers, and despite the high cost of attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, one cannot truly put a price on witness to greatness.

Tuesday, June 27th

