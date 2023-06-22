Chiefs Check-in: Super Bowl LVII celebration hitting the road
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Today, we take a look at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration tour, a receiver catching some attention, and a tight end winning an award.
Check out all the best Chiefs news, stories, and updates from around the NFL on this edition of Chiefs Check-in:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Kansas City Chiefs announced ‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to celebrate Super Bowl LVII victory.
Entire Chiefs team was nominated for the “Best Team” ESPY award. QB Patrick Mahomes was also nominated for two individual awards.
We give an UDFA Spotlight on former Purdue CB Reese Taylor.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes exchanged autographed gear with MLB rookie and rising star Elly De La Cruz.
TE Travis Kelce wins TEU Award, being named Tight End of the Year.
Chiefs RB Clyde-Edwards-Helaire representing the team overseas for NFLPA event.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes starting to see true potential in WR Skyy Moore during offseason programs.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs have the least salary cap space in the NFL heading into the Summer, sitting at $650,891.
Five Chiefs players were named to CBS Sports’ 2023 Top-100 players list, tied for the most players selected along with the Bengals, Dolphins and 49ers.
Andy Reid provided a first impression on rookie OT Wanya Morris following mandatory minicamp.
Free agent DE Carlos Dunlap wants to continue playing football and said that the Chiefs haven’t ruled out bringing him back.
Tight End University (TEU), led by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, will return for its third straight year from June 20-22 at Vanderbilt University.
Around the AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers QB Justin Herbert content with the effort shown during Los Angeles’ minicamp.
Denver Broncos news
Jon Heath previews the Broncos QB position heading into a monumental 2023 season for the franchise.
Las Vegas Raiders news
After failing his physical, Raiders Wire questions whether or not QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for week 1.
Around the NFL
49ers Wire believes no new information Brock Purdy’s recovery from offseason elbow surgery is good news.
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick provides his plans for rookie CB Christian Gonzalez in 2023.
Bills promote Eric Washington to assistant head coach for the upcoming season.
Former Rams LB Alec Ogletree announced his retirement from the NFL.